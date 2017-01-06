Several MPs record statements at the DCI headquarters

Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Farah Maalim and Mbalambala Member of Parliament Abdikadir Aden are recording statements with the Directorate of criminal investigations over allegations that Garissa town Member of Parliament Aden Duale threatened them in a sound recording that leaked to the media.

In the recording whose authenticity is still in question, Duale who is also the majority leader in the National Assembly is allegedly quoted plotting to oust members of the Akamba community living in Garissa, as the country gears towards the next general elections.

This comes as members of the opposition coalition CORD called for the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action against Duale over the alleged sentiments which are potential recipe for tribal animosity.