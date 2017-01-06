Health workers reject Gov’t offer, maintain that 2013 CBA must be honoured

Doctors have today registered their rejection of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 40 percent increment deal saying it fails to honor the collective bargaining agreement signed between them and the Government in 2013.

The doctors whose strike has stretched for 34 days now, have expressed concern that the Government appears to be dismissing their CBA, saying they will only negotiate within parameters of the 2013 agreement.

This even as the union officials are expected to meet with those from treasury and Ministry of Health in the afternoon.