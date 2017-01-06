Ranguma, Ruth Odinga lock horns over office

Fresh supremacy battle is looming between Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga and her boss Jack Ranguma over alleged partitioning of the county offices.

Ruth yesterday accused Ranguma of frustrating her by planning to kick her out after her offices were partitioned to accommodate the governor’s advisors.

She questioned why the governor has converted her boardroom into two offices meant to accommodate his political advisor Phillip Obiero and Grace Jobita, who is in charge of women’s affairs in the county.

Ruth said the move is meant to undermine her because she wants to unseat the incumbent in the upcoming General Election. “Since I declared that I would be running for the governor’s seat, I have been frustrated and this is just one of the things I go through. You cannot bring officers working under the governor to come and occupy offices in my wing,” she said.