Still on police matters, we are informed that panic has gripped officers at both Vigilance House and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after the arrest of controversial businessman Chris Obure over misuse of a firearm.

The officers who are alleged to have been protecting the businessman are said to be in panic. Of particular concern are DCI officers who allegedly covered up a case in which Obure had been accused of threatening Alex Lwin with a gun.