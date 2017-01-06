No degree pressure for aspiring MPs, MCAs

By James Murimi

Politicians vying for National and County Assembly seats will not be required to have a bachelor’s degree and diploma respectively, to contest in this year’s General Election.

Senate joint committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights and that of Information Communication Technology has approved a clause of Election Laws (Amendment) Bill that seeks to have the requirement applied after the August polls.

“The committee reached consensus and recommended that the new requirements for educational qualifications should be suspended and would apply to elections held after the 2017 General Election,” read the committee’s recommendations in part.

The team’s co-chairs Amos Wako (Busia) and Mutahi Kagwe (Nyeri) tabled the report in the House yesterday.

The National Assembly had last month held a special sitting and made changes to the bill in a bid to give interested parties ample time to acquire degrees.

Moving the amendments on the floor of the House, Leader of Majority Aden Duale said the move would give members at least five years to go back to school.

During 2013 General Election, only candidates seeking the posts of President, Deputy President and governors were required to be degree holders.

The Senate committee also approved an amendment that seeks to suspend the operation of the Elections Campaign Financing Act, which regulates the amount of money that aspirants can use in campaigns.

This means that the Act will come into effect immediately after the forthcoming poll.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had capped presidential contenders’ spending at a maximum of Sh5.2 billion, MPs Sh33 million, and governors, senators and Women’s Representatives at Sh432 million.