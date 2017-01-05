  • search

Alarm raised over rising cases of sodomy in Gilgil

Residents of Gilgil, in Nakuru county have raised alarm over a wave of sexual abuse targeting elderly men with at least more than ten men  being sodomized over a period of one month.
Residents suspect  the acts are being perpetuated by young men under the influence of drugs with at least one elderly man having died after he was attacked and sodomized.

