Residents of Gilgil, in Nakuru county have raised alarm over a wave of sexual abuse targeting elderly men with at least more than ten men being sodomized over a period of one month.
Residents suspect the acts are being perpetuated by young men under the influence of drugs with at least one elderly man having died after he was attacked and sodomized.
Alarm raised over rising cases of sodomy in Gilgil
