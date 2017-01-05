EACC Chairman nominee accused of abuse of office

Retired Anglican archbishop Eliud Wabukala’s bid to become Kenya’s next graft buster suffered a slight setback after four petitioners accused him of abuse of office during his tenure at the helm of the Anglican church.

The four petitioners who questioned performance at the National Anti -Corruption Campaign steering committee claimed Archbishop Wabukala is unfit to hold office for baptising, marrying and burying thieves .

Archbishop Wabukala has however denied the allegations terming them as against the dictates of natural justice.