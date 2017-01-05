  • search

EACC Chairman nominee accused of abuse of office

By
Date:
EACC Chairman nominee accused of abuse of office

Retired Anglican archbishop Eliud Wabukala’s bid to become Kenya’s next graft  buster  suffered a slight setback after four petitioners  accused him of abuse of office during his tenure at the helm of the Anglican church.
The four petitioners  who questioned  performance at the National Anti -Corruption  Campaign steering committee  claimed Archbishop Wabukala is unfit to hold office  for baptising, marrying and burying  thieves  .
Archbishop Wabukala  has however denied the allegations terming them as  against the dictates  of natural justice.

Tags:

Related stories