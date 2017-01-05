Pres. Kenyatta: I am doing my job, I will not be intimidated

The bitter rivalry between the ruling Jubilee Alliance and the opposition CORD coalition was playing out in Mombasa, after Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho differed openly with president Uhuru Kenyatta over the launch and commissioning of various development projects in the coastal city.

Joho openly told the president that the Jubilee government was using projects started by retired president Mwai Kibaki to seek political mileage. President Kenyatta brushed off the governor’s insinuations saying he will not be intimidated from discharging his mandate to the people of the Coast.