N. Assembly Justice & Legal Affairs C’ttee vets EACC Chair nominee

Retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukhala was this morning grilled by the National Assembly Legal Affairs Committtee for his nomination by president Uhuru Kenytta as EACC chair.

Wabukhala’s nomination was however objected to by Kiharu Mp Irungu Kang’ata and four other members of the public who said he is not suitable for the position.

Mp’s also took the Bishop to task on whether he is fit for the job given the misfortunes that have befallen his predecessors.

On his part, Wabukhala said if his nomination is approved he will stabilize EACC secretariat and restore public trust in the embattled institution.