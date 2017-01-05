Hundreds of Rivertex workers down their tools over pay

Business in Eldoret town came to a standstill after more than 300 Rivertex employees thronged the streets to protest poor working condition at the factory.

The workers claimed they had been victimised for speaking about their issues which bordered on pay increase and improved terms of service, arguing that the company had recorded profits, and received donor and Government funding.

The workers marched to the Uasin Gishu County offices to seek audience with the officials who promised to look into the matter.