11 people killed, 7 others injured in Kisumu morning crash

11 people are reported to have died and 7 others injured in a road accident along the Kisumu-Kendu Bay road after the Matatu they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a ditch at Pap Onditi in Nyakach, Kisumu county.

Nyanza Traffic Commandant Andrew Naibbei, who confirmed the incident says the driver of the ill fated Matatu lost control before it rolled severally and landed in a ditch. 8 passengers died on the spot and 3 others succumbed to injuries upon arrival at Pap Onditi Sub county hospital.

The accident is said to have occurred at around 7:15 Thursday morning. Police who were combing the area to establish the cause of the accident, blame the incident on overloading.