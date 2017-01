398 marks in the KCPE results released in the month of December last year warrants one to be the talk of town, considering the top candidate scored 437 marks out of a possible 500.

Such a candidate would instantly be branded a role model, but what do you do when after putting in all that effort you end up uncertain on whether your dream of joining Precious Blood Kihungu School will ever be a reality due to financial constraints?

such is the case of Margaret Wangui.