Uganda CDF inspects AMISOM defence positions in Somalia

The Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF Gen ‘Katumba Wamala Wednesday inspected defence positions of the African Union Mission in Somalia, Amisom in Barawe and Goryole in lower Shabelle region in the final stages of his three day visit to Somalia.

In the Port City of Barawe General Katumba interacted with the ground forces of the Somali National Army and Amisom troops under Ugandan contingent and also visited a forward operating base along Kismayo road in the Port City.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2oI-qgZ8SU