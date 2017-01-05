Photo: Coast couple handed seven-year jail term.

A couple linked to secessionist group, Mombasa Republican Council, was yesterday sentenced to a seven-year imprisonment each for being in possession of explosives.

Mombasa senior resident magistrate Irene Ruguru said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt its case against Hassan Jillo Bwanamaka and his wife Mwanasiti Masha.

The two, who were found in possession of three grenades at Majengo Mapya in Likoni on March 21, 2013, were jointly charged with others not before court. The magistrate said it was evident the couple had hidden the explosives in their house with an intention of committing a crime.

However, five other charges preferred against Bwanamaka, a former KDF officer, and his wife were dismissed. Dropped charges included being MRC member and being in possession of material to print fake Sh1,000 notes. The couple has 14 days to appeal the sentence.