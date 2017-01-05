Ex-cops training youth to cause chaos, claims MP

Police in Homa Bay county have launched investigations into claims that some youths are being given paramilitary training in the area ahead of the polls.

The youths are allegedly trained how to use a gun and other defence activities to cause chaos in the next General Election. Residents have raised concern that the young men are being equipped with skills to enable them fight in favour of certain politicians in the county before, during and after the elections.

The training is said to be conducted in parts of Rachuonyo North and South sub-counties. Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga claimed the youths are being trained by ex-police and military officers. “I have credible information that the youths are being trained to cause violence during the elections,” he said.

He denied claims that the youths are being trained to be hired as security guards and urged the police to move fast and close the training “camps”.

“I urge the police to move fast and close the camps, arrest and prosecute those behind the training. We do not want to lose people because of elections,” he said. The County Police Commander John Omusanga said those offering the training are contravening the law.

“We are treating the allegations as serious matter. We are doing our investigating so that an appropriate action is taken against the culprits,” he said. The police boss said they will not allow any politician in the county to breach peace.

“We are heading to elections hence all politicians should preach peace to their supporters and opponents. But we will not allow anybody to interfere with security of this country,” he added. The county experienced violence during various public functions held last month.