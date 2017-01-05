Board boss refutes Kisumu Mall auction claims

Photo: Kisumu Mall auction.

Daniel Ogendo

Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) shopping mall in Kisumu county, built at a cost of Sh4.6 billion loan guaranteed by the government, will not be auctioned.

LBDA managing director, Evans Atera, said the board has signed an agreement with a major supermarket chain which will be moving in this month as one of the anchor tenants.

“I am not aware of any plans to auction the mall as we have requested the Treasury to assist in fast-tracking payment to contractors and the Cooperative Bank.

The discussion is going on within the national government,” he said. He said three teams —Parliamentary committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Finance and Trade and Inter-Ministerial Committees— inspected the flagship project and ascertained that Kenyans got value for the money.

Leaders from the region, including Kisumu West MP, Olago Aluoch have claimed that there was a deliberate attempt to have the shopping mall auctioned to frustrate development in the area.

The legislator took issue with the national government’s failure to service the loan, culminating in the Cooperative Bank and contractors going to court with a view to having the facility auctioned.

The complex is part of flagship projects being implemented by the national government to boost the economic status of Nyanza, Western and parts of Rift Valley regions.