A 45 year old woman is at risk of losing her right leg after she was allegedly given a wrong injection at a private clinic in Elburgon, Nakuru county.
Susan Karimi is said to have visited the clinic last December during the ongoing doctors’ strike complaining of a persistent headache and an upset stomach.
However she noticed something was wrong after the area that was injected started swelling and eventually produced a foul discharge.
45-year-old Nakuru woman risks having her leg amputated
A 45 year old woman is at risk of losing her right leg after she was allegedly given a wrong injection at a private clinic in Elburgon, Nakuru county.