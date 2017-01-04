The Senate Leagal Affairs Committee is set to finalize on its report that will be tabled on the floor of the Senate Thursday after a series of deliberations on the contentious amendments in the electoral laws that were passed by the National Assembly late December last year.
This even as a section of political leaders continue to voice their concerns over the preparedness of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ahead of the august 2017 polls.
Senate Legal Affairs C’ttee set to table its report tomorrow, Thursday
