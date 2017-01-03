Selection panel dismisses integrity claims against IEBC nominees

The selection panel on IEBC reforms was on Tuesday moving swiftly to avert another bottleneck in the country’s election preparedness, dismissing claims over the integrity of two nominees to the position of chairperson and commissioner to the reconstituted independent electoral and boundaries commission.

According to the panel chairperson Bernadette Musundi, all the selected candidates were cleared by the relevant state agencies adding that no petitions against the candidates were brought before the panel and called on anybody with information questioning their integrity to submit it to the justice and legal affairs committee which is set to vet the nominees next week.

Chemutai Goin looks at the impact of the latest developments on key election timelines.