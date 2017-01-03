AG warns of possible delays as debate rages on polls law amendment

The country’s chief legal advisor has warned of possible delays in the polling process for the August 8th general election if the country rejects a proposal to adopt a manual backup system for voting and transmission of election results.

Attorney- general Prof. Githu Muigai who appeared before the Senate justice and legal affairs committee on Tuesday morning, said Kenya should learn from other countries that have been forced to integrate the two systems as a fallback plan to avoid paralysis in the event of a breakdown.

But a section of CORD allied senators remained adamant that a manual system will be vulnerable to manipulation and affect the credibility of the election results. Richard Kagoe attended the presentation of public submissions by various interest groups at parliament buildings and filed the report.