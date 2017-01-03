KTN Editor charged with motor vehicle theft

A swahili news editor with the kenya television network- ktn has today been charged in court for allegedly a motor vehicle belonging his female workmate.

Aaron Obudho Ochieng’ who was arrested in Kisumu was charged with stealing a mercedes e 220 vehicle belonging to KTN news anchor joy Doreen Biira on 23rd of December 2016.

Ochieng’ who appeared before Milimani senior principal magistrate Joyce Gandani and denied two counts of theft and handling stolen property, was released on a cash bail of Sh300, 000 or execute a personal bond of sh1 million shillings.