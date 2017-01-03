Rasanga supporters turn on Gumbo motorcade in Ugunja

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

A motorcade of Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, who is eyeing Siaya governor seat, got a hostile reception In Ugunja on Friday. Youths suspected to be supporters of incumbent Governor Cornel Rasanga pelted the team with stones, smashing their vehicles’ windscreens.

The youths are said to have been irked by Gumbo’s move to attack Rasanga when he spoke during the Jerry Tournament at Nyasanda Primary School. The vehicle carrying Gumbo had to change route to avoid the rowdy youth, but the other cars were attacked. Some occupants sustained minor injuries.

“We want to warn those out to provoke us that they will face our wrath,” shouted angry youth. They accused Gumbo of working with Jubilee to topple Rasanga. “The people of Siaya are aware of his close association with the Jubilee and the role he is playing in ensuring he gets Siaya’s top post.

But he will be in for a rude shock after elections,” said a resident. Speaking later, Gumbo vowed not to be intimidated by threats. “Actions of a few unruly youths do not qualify to be called chaos. I know that they represent interests of their masters and I am not cowed,” said the MP.