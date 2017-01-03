Murang’a giants miss coveted A grade

Wangarì Njuguna @PeopleDailyKe

No student in Murang’a managed to score an A in the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam. There was no celebration at academic giants Murang’a High School, Pioneer School, Mugoiri Girls’, Kahuhia Girls’ and Njiiri’s High School, which registered a major decline in last years’ performance.

Pioneer School,which had 253 candidates attained a mean score of 9.03, dropping from 10.61 in 2015. Only 40 students scored an A-, 74 attaining B+ and six candidates scored a C-. Njiiri’s High school attained a mean score of 8.97 which is a drop from 9.39 registered in 2015.

Fifty five students scored grade A-, 77 got B+ and two scored D+. Dean of students Njoroge Wambu said they were contented with the results adding that the school has maintained high performance for the last four years. Murang’a High, which attained a mean score of 10.7 in 2015, managed a mean grade of 9.2.

Only 40 students from the school attained grade A-, 65 B+ and 55 scored grade B. Last year, the school topped the county, registering 46 As. Parents lauded the measures taken by Education Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to tackle cheating and make exams credible.