Senator lauds IEBC nominees as ‘face of Kenya’

Recent nomination of IEBC chairman and commissioners is a plus for President Uhuru Kenyatta in his quest to unite the country, nominated senator Martha Wangari has said.

Speaking in Munanda, Gilgil constituency during a youth talent search fete, Wangari said the composition of the nominees reflects the face of Kenya. Lawyer Wafula Chebukati was picked by President Uhuru to replace the outgoing IEBC chair Isaac Hassan.

“He is the best man for the job and therefore, Parliament should do its work and endorse him,” she said. Wangari (pictured) also urged the Opposition to stop the “constant political bickering on elections” and asked them to instead offer positive criticism to the government.

“The president acted with wisdom devoid of tribal inclination. Let us give credit where it is due,” she added. The senator further challenged leaders at grass root level to support youth nurture their talents without seeking political mileage from it.