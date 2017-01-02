Gambian anti-Jammeh radio station shut down

Photo: Yahya Jammeh.

Banjul, Monday

Authorities in The Gambia have shut down a popular radio station critical of long-serving ruler Yahya Jammeh. Intelligence agents ordered Teranga FM’s closure without giving reasons, said Emil Touray, the head of the Gambia Press Union.

This is the first sign of a crackdown on the media since Jammeh rejected defeat in the December 1 poll. Jammeh first seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994.

Four National Intelligence Agency operatives and a police officer visited the offices of Teranga FM on Sunday to demand its closure, a staff member told AFP on condition of anonymity. There has been no official comment from the government.

Station manager Alagie Ceesay was arrested in July 2015 on charges of sedition and “publication of false news” – allegations he denied. The Gambia ranked 145 out of 180 countries in media campaign group Reporters Without Borders’ 2016 World Press Freedom Index. – BBC