Gambia’s anti-Jammeh radio station closed

Photo: Yahya Jammeh.

The authorities in The Gambia have shut down a popular radio station critical of long-serving ruler Yahya Jammeh.

Intelligence agents ordered Teranga FM’s closure without giving reasons, said Emil Touray, the head of the Gambia Press Union.

This is the first sign of a crackdown on the media since Mr Jammeh rejected defeat in the 1 December poll.

Mr Jammeh first seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994.

He initially conceded to property developer Adama Barrow, but then launched court action to annul the result, saying the poll was marred by irregularities.

The electoral commission said the poll was free and fair.