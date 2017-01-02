In what may be seen as a departure from the norm, the National Transport and Safety Authority NTSA during its operation to crack down on road safety offenders in Malindi, surprised many by not charging them, but instead schooling them on road safety.
The Authority recorded massive cases of negligence by both drivers and passengers.
Authority launches operation to ensure road safety in Malindi
