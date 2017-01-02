The Kenya Internally Displaced Persons Organisation has raised concern that the resettlement of IDP’s is taking longer than necessary.
The organisation claims that some Government officers have diverted money meant to resettle the IDP’s especially in Nakuru area, to other uses other than its intended use.
The organisation now wants the IDP’s resettled before the coming elections in August.
IDP body urges Gov. to resettle them before the August poll
