Kenyans from all walks of life ushered in the new year in style, with some opting to do so in churches, others in entertainment joints, and still others taking it easy blaming it on the harsh economic times.
This, as the coastal region registered a major boost with several hotels receiving near full occupancy.
The celebrations came amidst calls for peace ahead of the forth coming general elections.
Kenyans usher in the new year in style
