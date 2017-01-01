Nairobi faces water rationing as dam levels drop after drought

Most areas in Nairobi and its environs have been hit by an acute water shortage with some areas experiencing reduced water supply following the reduction of water levels in the main dams that supply the city with water. The dams among them the main Ndakaini dam are currently less than half full and the situation is expected to worsen if the expected short rains fail.

Nairobi residents have been requested to use their storage water sparingly even as they await the short rains to salvage the situation.