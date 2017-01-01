  • search

Pres. Kenyatta: Young people, do not allow yourselves to be misused

By
Date:
Pres. Kenyatta: Young people, do not allow yourselves to be misused

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto joined Kenyans in ushering in the new year and called for unity and peace in the coming year, 2017.
During his message to the nation from Mombasa county the president  urged Kenyans to shun leaders  preaching divisive politics  and accused the opposition of trying to turn the country ungovernable.

Tags:

Related stories