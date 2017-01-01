President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto joined Kenyans in ushering in the new year and called for unity and peace in the coming year, 2017.
During his message to the nation from Mombasa county the president urged Kenyans to shun leaders preaching divisive politics and accused the opposition of trying to turn the country ungovernable.
Pres. Kenyatta: Young people, do not allow yourselves to be misused
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto joined Kenyans in ushering in the new year and called for unity and peace in the coming year, 2017.