Council of Governors Chair and Meru Governor Peter Munya is now calling on doctors to a negotiating table to end the strike which has dragged on for almost one month now.
Munya dismissed the narrative that the health sector be reverted back to the National Government saying it was ill advised since County Governments are managing the sector effectively.
CoG chair calls on doctors to end strike
Council of Governors Chair and Meru Governor Peter Munya is now calling on doctors to a negotiating table to end the strike which has dragged on for almost one month now.