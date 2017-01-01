President calls for peace during this election year maintains poll will be free and fair.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among millions of Kenyans to usher in 2017, the country’s election year.

The President appealed to politicians and Kenyans to maintain peace during the campaigns insisting the poll will be free and fair.

While campaigning for his re-election in his new year message, President Kenyatta also castigated CORD for their planned mass protests and urged Kenyans to reject what he said was a catalyst for violence.