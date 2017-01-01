39 people killed in terror attack in a club in Turkey

At least 39 people were killed and 69 others wounded in an attack in a night club in Turkey early Sunday as they were celebrating the new year.
According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, a gun man dressed as santa claus dashed into the Reina night club in the busy Besiktas neighbourhood with reports now indicating16 foreign nationals were among those killed at the club.
The incident has since been described as the first terrorist attack of 2017.
