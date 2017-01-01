Kenyans from all walks of life ushered in the new year in style with some in church giving praise to God for the year that was and the new year, while others congregated at different entertainment spots with major concerts being held in different counties across the country.
The celebrations came amid calls for peace by various leaders including religious leaders.
Kenyans crowd churches and other social joints to welcome new year
