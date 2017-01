Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has been enthroned the Luhya community’s spokesperson. Mudavadi was crowned this afternoon at Bukhungu stadium , Kakamega county after a survey conducted by University of Nairobi commissioned by Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. Kakamega Governor Wycliff Oparanya and CORD leader Moses Wetangula tied at 30% in the survey .