Spend just a few minutes walking down the streets in any part of the world and you will come across a familiar sight, people bobbing along to music with earphones firmly planted in their ears as they head either to school or work.
For one man however, things are different. His preferred mode of listening to music is unique, his equipment a vintage piece i am of course referring to the vinyl or as some simply refer to it, as a record.
Jimmy Rugami sells old vinyl records at his music shop in Kenyatta Market
Spend just a few minutes walking down the streets in any part of the world and you will come across a familiar sight, people bobbing along to music with earphones firmly planted in their ears as they head either to school or work.