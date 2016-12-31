How to deal with the holidays aftermath and still be ready for school re-opening

It’s that time of the year again when parents are forced in a mad rush to usually hard for parents to fulfil all their back to school obligations especially after the festive season like this. For most, they prefer to buy all their school supplies a few days before school are opened,but due to he heavy spending during this season its almost impossible to get the supplies that they need.

Uniform,books and stationary is usually a headache for parents but is there a way that one can enjoy the holidays and still afford to do their back to school shopping.