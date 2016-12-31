Dispute over drilling of 2M borehole, Nyeri

A bitter controversy erupted between the people of Karidundu village in Nyeri county and Mathira Water and Sewerage Company over the drilling of a 2 million shilling water borehole.

The controversy erupted after the water company threatened to stop the drilling of the water until the residents comply with all regulations in the water act.

However, the residents argue that they were forced to initiate the project after the water company failed to provide them with a reliable water supply.