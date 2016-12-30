Opposition intensifies anti poll law campaign at John Keen’s funeral

Opposition leader and CORD co-principal Raila Odinga has hit at the Jubilee administration for using the contentious election laws amendment bill to rig the 2017 general election.

Odinga made the allegations in Kajiado county during the burial of veteran Maa politician John Keen where he told the governing Jubilee Alliance to sell their agenda to Kenyans instead of changing the electoral law.

The government has maintained its support for the manual back up voting system terming it a tragedy in waiting in case the electronic system was hacked or failed.