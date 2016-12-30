  • search

Opposition intensifies anti poll law campaign at John Keen’s funeral

Opposition leader and CORD co-principal Raila Odinga  has hit at the Jubilee  administration for  using the contentious election laws amendment bill to rig the 2017 general election.
Odinga made the allegations in Kajiado county during the burial of veteran  Maa politician John Keen  where he told the governing Jubilee Alliance to sell their agenda to Kenyans instead of changing the electoral law.
The government has maintained  its support for the manual back up voting system terming it a tragedy in waiting  in case the electronic system was hacked or failed.

