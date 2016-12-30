  • search

Four criminal gangs arrested at Michuki park, Nairobi

Four suspected rapists have been nabbed in a police sting operation  that took more than  one and a half hours at the Michuki park near the Mediamax offices along Kijabe street in Nairobi.
Police were forced to fire teargas canisters to smoke the suspects who had hidden in a section of the Nairobi river.

