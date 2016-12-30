Elders from the majority Borana clan, Jima, in Isiolo county have put their weight behind incumbent Governor Godana Doyo and endorsed him for a second term as Governor.
This in line with the growing trend of negotiated democracy in the process of nominating aspirants for various political seats, especially among pastroralist communities.
Elders endorse incumbent Godana for second term as Governor
