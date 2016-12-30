Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has hailed the decision by the CORD coalition to suspend demonstrations slated for the 4th of January over the election amendment bill to give Senate a chance to chart the way forward.
This as Limuru MP John Kiragu accused the CORD coalition for opposing the amendments to the election amendment bill.
Limuru Mp Kiragu faults CORD for opposing IEBC amendments
