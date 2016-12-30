Angry residents blocked the usually busy Mbooni Machakos road for the better part of the day yesterday demanding an explanation from the Kenya National Highways Authority, KENHA, why they had left the road unmarked, pausing grave danger to them.
On Tuesday, eleven people lost their lives in the Mbooni accident, while twelve others are still fighting for their lives in Makueni level five hospital.
Residents protest the lack of marking on the Mbooni Machakos road
Angry residents blocked the usually busy Mbooni Machakos road for the better part of the day yesterday demanding an explanation from the Kenya National Highways Authority, KENHA, why they had left the road unmarked, pausing grave danger to them.