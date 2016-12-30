W. Pokot delegation visit DP Ruto, assure him of their support

In a bid to woe West Pokot voters to Jubilee Party, Deputy President William Ruto hosted a delegation from the county at his residence in Segue, Uasin Gishu County.

The leaders led by County Governor Simon Kachapin who decamped to Jubilee from Kanu, assured the Deputy President of the county’s support, a key battle ground for Jubilee and Kanu ahead of next year’s polls.