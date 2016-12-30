Uhuru lauds Matiang’i for credible KCSE exam results

Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta receives KCSE results from CS Matiangi.

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i for delivering credible results for the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

In a statement, the President said although there was a significant drop in the performance in the examinations compared to the previous year, the results posited a normal performance curve, a clear indication that marking and results compilation are credible.

He made the remarks yesterday after receiving a comprehensive report on the 2016 KCSE examination from the Ministry of Education and Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) ahead of the released of the results.

Uhuru also directed the Ministry of Education to put in place effective plans to institutionalise the ongoing reforms in the sector to ensure sustainability and entrenchment.

The report was presented to the President by Matiang’i, Principal secretary Belio Kipsang, Knec chairman Prof George Magoha, Teachers Service Commission Chairperson Lydia Nzomo and chief executive Nancy Macharia.