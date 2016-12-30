Five subjects record improved performance

Photo: Mariam Wangui of Machakos Girls’ High School celebrates with her family yesterday after she scored grade A- (minus) with 81 points. Photo/PAUL WANJIRU

Five subjects recorded significant improvement in performance in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination compared to 13 last year. Art and Design, Computer Studies, Drawing & Design, Woodwork, and Kenyan Sign Language were the most improved subjects.

There was no significant change in performance in five of the 30 subjects offered during the 2016 KCSE examination. Consequently, the number of subjects with a decline in performance was 20 in this years KCSE examination compared to 10 last year.

On the overall, there was a significant drop in the number of top grades achieved in the 2016 KCSE with only 141 candidates obtaining a mean grade of A. By gender, female candidates performed better than male candidates in eight out of the 30 subjects, namely English, Kiswahili, Mathematics Alternative B, Physics, CRE, Home Science, Art and Design and Electricity.

On the other hand, male candidates performed better than female candidates in 20 out of the 30 subjects offered. Female candidates did not register for Wood Work and Metalwork while the subject with the highest mean score was Electricity (65.14 per cent) followed by Power Mechanic (64.87 per cent).