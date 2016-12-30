Deaths leave Maa ‘orphaned’

The death of veteran Maasai politician John Keen barely three months after the demise of William ole Ntimama has left the community ‘orphaned’. Keen, who belonged to the Nyangusi age set — the top most — died at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, on the eve of Christmas after a long illness.

Most of the members of the age set, aged 85 and above, are either ailing or living in abject poverty. “Keen’s demise has left a big vacuum and the community is now without a leader who can fight for its rights fearlessly the way they used to do,” said Maasai Professionals Association chairman Jackson Saika.

He added that most of the current leaders are selfish, only looking to enrich themselves at the expense of the marginalised community. “Those remaining do not have what it takes to be made community leaders. They are selfish and not forthright,” he said.

He added that with the absence of spokespersons such as Ntimama and Keen, the community is more vulnerable. In their honour, the association has called on the government to make public and implement recommendations of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation (TJRC) report.

“The TJRC report should be made public and implemented. Our fallen heroes spoke their minds on the need for the community to be recognised. They wanted justice after many years of being maginalised,” said Saika.

Narok ODM chairperson Charles Nampaso yesterday said Keen’s death is a big blow to the community that is still fighting for recognition. He avers that it would take long before a leader is identified, saying had Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery remained firm in ODM, he could have been a possible community leader.

“Before he joined the government, he was being viewed as a likely successor of Ntimama. In the course of discharging his duties, his standing has been eroded,” he said without elaborating further.

Narok West MP Patrick Ntutu, who is also seeking the gubernatorial seat, said the demise of Ntimama and Keen has hit the community hard, adding that there is need to urgently hold a meeting to anoint another leader.

“Their demise has left us without a leader. It is time to call for a meeting to appoint a leader for the community. The void should be filled soon, especially now we are heading for the elections,” he added.

During Ntimama’s burial, Senator Stephen ole Ntutu said the community would meet at Suswa, the community’s sacred grounds, to appoint a leader. Four months later, no meeting has been held. Kajiado West MP Moses Sakuda said 2016 has been a difficult one for the community. He said consultations are underway to appoint a leader.