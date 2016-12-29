US actress Debbie Reynolds dies, a day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Photo: Debbie Reynolds (left) with her daughter and fellow actress Carrie Fisher. PHOTO: AFP

US actress Debbie Reynolds has died, a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, her son has announced.

US media said the 84-year-old had a stroke. She was taken to a Los Angeles hospital earlier on Wednesday.

The Hollywood legend is best known for her role in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain, opposite Gene Kelly.

Fisher – renowned for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series – died on Tuesday aged 60, following a cardiac arrest on a plane.

Reynolds was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre after being taken ill on Wednesday.

Announcing her death later, her son Todd Fisher told AP news agency: “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.”

He added that the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for their mother.

Celebrity news site TMZ reported that Reynolds cracked while discussing plans for Carrie’s funeral with Todd, telling him: “I miss her so much; I want to be with Carrie”.

Fellow actors have been paying tribute to Reynolds on social media. Star Trek star William Shatner tweeted: “Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone.”

Joan Collins said she “was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague”.

British comedian Stephen Fry, who earlier tweeted that it was a “crushing blow to lose Carrie Fisher”, offered his “deepest sympathy” to the family at “this new blow”. -BBC