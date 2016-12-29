Images of homeless people living in graves shock Iran, president

Tehran, Wednesday

Images of homeless drug addicts living in empty graves just outside the Iranian capital have deeply shocked the public and prompted reactions even from President Hassan Rouhani.

Shahrvand newspaper yesterday published the images in a report on the homeless people — about 50 men and women — who dwell in a cemetery in the town of Shahriar, 30km west of Tehran. The story and the haunting images of the homeless staring into the camera from inside the unused grave slots spread quickly on social media.

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi aired his frustration in a letter to Rouhani “I read the report… and now my entire being is filled with shame and sorrow,” he wrote. Some have lived in the graves for 10 years, according to the daily. —AFP